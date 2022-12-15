LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles.
The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, on her first day in office, on Monday, declared a state of emergency on homelessness in Los Angeles, the nation’s second most populous city after New York.
She called the declaration “a sea change in how the city tackles homelessness.”
In a interview, in May, during her campaign for mayor, Bass told Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez that she would work with the county to create clinics for people with mental illness.
“There’s a big chunk of land in Palmdale and maybe we could create a village out there,” the article quoted Bass as saying.
A representative from the City of Los Angeles did not immediately respond to an email and voice message seeking comment.
“Today, she directed them to look at all the land that they have and that they own, that they could start building, and they own thousands of acres in Palmdale,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said during a separate discussion.
In her mayoral campaign, Bass pledged to house 15,000 people by the end of her first year in office, end street encampments, dramatically reduce street homelessness and lead on mental health and substance abuse treatment, her website said.
“She just announced the invasion,” Parris said at Tuesday’s meeting. “And that’s what it is, it’s an invasion.”
City Attorney Allison Burns advised the Council that it would require a four-fifths vote to add the state of emergency declaration to the agenda on the grounds that it was not known at the time the agenda was posted, on Dec. 9, and that it requires immediate action.
“I’ll move that we create NB2 and we discuss possible action about an emergency declaration because we did not know about this at the time of the filing of the agenda,” Crist said.
Councilman Ken Mann seconded Crist’s motion and the motion passed unanimously.
Once the declaration was added to the agenda, Burns advised the Council that they could either declare a state of emergency or not.
“I’m moving that we declare a state of emergency to counter the City of Los Angeles’ stated intent to invade our city with their homeless,” Parris said.
The motion passed unanimously.
The City of Los Angeles had 41,980 persons experiencing homelessness, according to the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count conducted, earlier this year, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Results of the count were released, in September, and showed a 1.7% increase since 2020. There was no count, in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bass wants to convert motels, hotels, shuttered hospitals and vacant commercial spaces into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness. She also pledged to cut through the red tape.
“I strongly oppose the concentration of Los Angeles’ homeless population in one area, whether you call it a village or a camp,” Parris said in a press release put out, Wednesday, by the city. “This kind of inhumane and degrading treatment of individuals who are already struggling is unacceptable and must be stopped.
“How can you claim that your city is a sanctuary city while sending your own citizens away? Instead of isolating and ostracizing people who are homeless, we should be providing them with the support and resources they need to get back on their feet. We must reject this cruel and misguided approach and work towards a more compassionate and effective solution to homelessness.”
Moving homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley will only serve to create new problems for the homeless community, such as a lack of affordable housing and access to mental health and addiction services, the release said. A homeless village simply provides a temporary fix that does not address the root cause of the problem in the City of Los Angeles.
The City Council, on Tuesday, said that Bass and Los Angeles should focus on providing unhoused individuals with the resources and support they need to get back on their feet in their home communities.
“It’s a war we’re going to be engaged in with the City of Los Angeles to prevent this from happening,” Parris said. “We’ve worked extremely hard to increase the quality of life for our residents. Mayor Bass’ plan to move the homeless to the Antelope Valley is irresponsible and inhumane. Our community will not stand for this.
“These individuals should not be forced to leave their home communities against their will to an area that is already strained to provide services. It is a death sentence for many of these individuals. The Antelope Valley’s health care system is already overextended and poor people in the Antelope Valley die years, sometimes decades, earlier than those living in Los Angeles.”
The possible creation of a homeless village in the Antelope Valley will negatively impact the surrounding community, the release said.
“A large homeless population in one area could lead to increased crime and safety concerns and potential damage to property values,” the release said. “This could be a significant concern for residents and businesses in the area, and it’s an issue Lancaster has already been struggling to support with its existing unhoused population. There are also serious health concerns for the homeless population who would be moved from a climate ranging from 60-80 degrees annually to the high desert which experiences extreme weather highs and lows.”
“Ask yourself, do you want this in your community?! Mayor Bass’ plan is a short-sighted and misguided attempt to solve a complex and challenging issue,” Parris said. “We must come together as a community and ensure that the city we built isn’t driven into the ground by this attempt to sweep their problem under the rug. She’s looking for an easy way out of a hard problem. Buckle up.”
Bass drew criticism from Lancaster after a homeless encampment across the street from Los Angeles City Hall was cleared prior to Bass’ inauguration, on Sunday.
“Mayor Bass’ intended treatment of the homeless community in Los Angeles is chronically hypocritical, beginning with her swearing-in ceremony where she forced the homeless out to make way for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit,” the release said.
“The Lancaster City Council has declared a state of emergency and is urging immediate action to halt Mayor Bass’ plan. We cannot stand by and watch as Mayor Bass and the City of Los Angeles push the homeless out of LA,” Parris said. “It is time to take action. We will not expose our community and the LA homeless population to this gross humanitarian crisis without a fight.”
(1) comment
I would run a bus constantly back and forth from Palmdale to Venice Beach...and I would tell the homeless,.. while they are eating their complementary Big Mac's... that "No one has ever froze at Venice Beach"...but Palmdale's weather could Kill You. What is Bass's address....It's time to "Peacefully Protest" outside of the Mayor's House for a few years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.