LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles.

The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, on her first day in office, on Monday, declared a state of emergency on homelessness in Los Angeles, the nation’s second most populous city after New York.

Jimzan 2.0

I would run a bus constantly back and forth from Palmdale to Venice Beach...and I would tell the homeless,.. while they are eating their complementary Big Mac's... that "No one has ever froze at Venice Beach"...but Palmdale's weather could Kill You. What is Bass's address....It's time to "Peacefully Protest" outside of the Mayor's House for a few years.

