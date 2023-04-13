Coronavirus logo

LANCASTER — After 1,120 days, the Lancaster City Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday proclaiming the termination of the local emergency and local health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council first adopted a resolution proclaiming a local emergency due to the Coronavirus on March 17, 2020.  Since the start of the pandemic more than three years ago, the city launched public safety education efforts encouraging residents to stop shaking hands and avoid large gatherings.

