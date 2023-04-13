LANCASTER — After 1,120 days, the Lancaster City Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday proclaiming the termination of the local emergency and local health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council first adopted a resolution proclaiming a local emergency due to the Coronavirus on March 17, 2020. Since the start of the pandemic more than three years ago, the city launched public safety education efforts encouraging residents to stop shaking hands and avoid large gatherings.
The Council also passed an ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings when out in public. The city deputized two new deputy mayors: Dr. Lawrence Stock, an emergency medicine specialist on the ground in Africa during the Ebola outbreak; and Dr. Jonathan Truong, an infectious disease specialist who provided regular COVID-19 updates at City Council meetings and insight into developing an extensive COVID emergency plan.
“I am excited, honored and thrilled to make a recommendation to you to adopt Resolution 23-21 proclaiming the termination of a local emergency caused by a health emergency caused by COVID-19,” City Manager Jason Caudle said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “As you guys know, it was a pretty rough three years here at City Hall in the community and the nation and our state.”
The city opened the Emergency Operations Center to gain food and shelter resources, as well as access to health resources including masks, vaccines and test kits. The city took a proactive approach early in the pandemic, not knowing what to expect.
There were 400 green cots inside the HW Hunter and Van Dam pavilions at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center, waiting for potential COVID-19 patients. The city also had two hotels under contract with a total of 248 beds to serve as additional surge facilities, if necessary. The AV Fair and Event Center later turned into a COVID-19 testing and vaccine center in conjunction with Kaiser Permanente and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
“We tested 23,000 people, we gave 100,000 vaccines at the fair site,” Caudle said.
In January 2021, Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian organization, erected tents in the parking lot adjoining Antelope Valley Medical Center’s main building to care for patients during a winter surge. Over the month it was in operation, the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital treated 167 patients.
The City Council also started programs to support local restaurants and automotive dealers.
“Obviously it’s not just the doctors and nurses that helped save lives; you guys helped save lives,” Stock said.
He and Truong presented the Council with lapel pins with the Star of Life, a symbol used to identify emergency medical services.
Truong, who was working at the beginning of the HIV epidemic, called the COVID-19 pandemic among the worst situations he has been in.
“Working with you, with the team, with the City Council, made a big difference,” he said.
Stock and Truong said having Samaritan’s Purse come to the city helped tremendously.
Caudle showed a short video of what occurred over the past three years of the pandemic.
“I am very proud to have served as a councilman and have you as a leader that could care less what people were saying,” Councilman Darrell Dorris said. “You made sure that everybody in this community of almost 200,000 people had everything that they needed.”
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist agreed and thanked Stock and Truong for their expertise.
Councilmen Ken Mann and Raj Malhi also shared their thanks.
“I remember when William died, he was the first person in Lancaster to die of COVID,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “And I remember the opposition that we suffered from the county and from the state, it was endless.”
William’s last name was not released because he was a juvenile at the time of his death. He was reported to be the first person in the Antelope Valley to die of COVID-19.
Parris recalled Stock saying the city would get through the pandemic eventually and look back to see how well it performed in a crisis.
“Whether we stood up for the community and did something to help or whether we were one of those people who just criticized and complained,” he said. “The thing I was most proud about was the way that the community came together. At the end of the day, it was the hand of God that was there that guided us through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.