LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris’ call to cut off support for businesses and churches unless they have a flu vaccination program in place drew a rebuke from some citizens.
Parris expressed concern about a dual epidemic this fall and winter with the flu and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have done all kinds of things to make it so churches can keep operating,” Parris said at the Sept. 8 City Council meeting. “We’ve given city facilities. We’re breaking all kinds of rules keeping people up and running. I want something back from them. I want their people vaccinated for the flu, and if they don’t have a program in place to make that happen, pull those services back.”
The mayor added: “I know that’s harsh but I don’t want to go through this again. I don’t want to see 100 people die needlessly because we didn’t push the flu vaccine.”
Parris directed City staff not to let people into City Hall unless they have been vaccinated with the flu vaccine or have a reason not to get vaccinated.
“This is no longer an optional program for people,” Parris said. “This is going to have to be mandatory until this COVID-19 is over.”
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said if the churches do not have a program in place, the city will help them.
“If they’re going to incur problems in that, then we’ll help them get it in place, correct,” Crist said.
Deputy Mayor Dr. Jonathan Truong said masking is important. Truong said Australia, which is facing winter now, does not have a flu season because people wore masks, socially distanced, washed their hands and did not touch their face.
“All the things they did to prevent COVID indirectly helped influenza as well,” Truong said. “So the combination of all that, plus the influenza vaccine together, will really help reduce morbidity, mortality if we’re successful with it.”
Deputy Mayor Dr. Larry Stock also cautioned about mass gatherings.
Some of the commentators on the City’s YouTube channel deemed Parris tyrannical for the edict.
“Rex, you have officially crossed the line from mayor to tyrant,” Pamela Jump wrote. “Your suggestion is a direct violation of our rights. I have never had the flu shot and never will.”
Another commentator challenged the requirement for vaccinations.
“You can’t continue to keep us shut down and then require forced vaccinations,” Kris McIntyre wrote. “This is America we have freedoms and liberties that you are treading on.”
“I was struck by the study that Dr. Truong cited during our last council meeting,” Parris said in response to citizen concerns. “If 80% of the children within a community receive their flu shot, that community avoids the flu season for the year — same thing with nursing homes. Since the start of the pandemic, we have taken a vigilant, focused approach to community health. The death rate for LA County is currently 56 per 100K. Lancaster’s death rate is half. In fact, we have 25% less deaths than our neighboring city, Palmdale.
“My intention is to push the importance of the flu shot and to keep the community safe during this time of uncertainty. It saddens me that the thing I am asking people to do is the right thing. We need our community to get their flu shot and wear their masks. We can get through this pandemic and come out stronger in the end, but that may mean some of us having to get out of our comfort zone.”
Mayor R. Rex Parris’ is making a "bad" call bringing this issue up. When the word mandatory comes up...dictator also flashes in my mind. I do believe in vaccinations...but not mandatory vaccinations for the flu. I have a friend that is a retired emergency room nurse..they said a flu shot is a crapshoot...sometimes the virus mutates to a path that the flu shot was intended for...other times it is a total miss....I don't like being forced to gamble...on anything.
