LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris wants to help the city’s citizens arm themselves to protect their homes against rising crime and decreased security amid the potential loss of thousands of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.
Parris will place an item on the Feb. 22 City Council agenda to allocate funding to provide subsidies for families to purchase a firearm in order to protect their homes.
“Mayor Parris’ hope with the firearm purchase subsidies is that Lancaster residents will be better prepared to defend themselves against rising crime and decreasing security from the act of the LA County Board of Supervisors,” the city said.
“Our community’s public safety must remain a top priority,” Parris said in the statement.
The mayor’s action comes after the LA County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0-1, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstaining, on a proposal to shift compliance of the county’s vaccine mandate away from department heads who are not enforcing it to the county’s Human Resources Department.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that he would only seek voluntary compliance after the vaccine mandate went into effect last fall. He deemed the Board of Supervisors’ Feb. 8 action “a suicide pact” that could lead to the possible termination of 4,000 deputies.
“It is important to remember Department personnel who chose not to vaccinate are required to submit to weekly COVID testing, and have committed no administrative offense,” Villanueva said in a Feb. 8 statement.
The Board of Supervisors will see a draft of the proposed new rules at the March 15 meeting.
In a statement later Wednesday, Barger emphasized that the Supervisors have not “implement(ed) the firing of any County personnel.”
“The motion that was voted upon called for the development of the proposed written amendments and a draft ordinance,” Barger said. “These will be presented to the Board of Supervisors for a final vote, on March 15.
“I have been clear that this is the wrong course of action. Municipal leaders certainly have the right to legislate according to their views and perspectives. But I do believe leadership at all levels must not stoke public fears. We need to be united, now more than ever, to provide clarity and accurate information to the public.”
Parris expressed concern as to the potential loss of deputies and the hit to public safety.
“This is insane,” Parris said in a statement.
He has repeatedly said people should be vaccinated.
“Do I think we should turn our city over to thugs and criminals if deputies refuse to get vaccinated? I do not,” Parris said in the statement.
“Now is not the time to enforce a mandate under the guise of public health when, in reality, it will only hurt the communities that the LA County Board of Supervisors has sworn to protect. Barbara Ferrer and the four Supervisors supporting her are grandstanding at the expense of our hardworking families.”
The mayor supports removing the vaccine mandate for a service he said is critical to the safety of all county residents. Until that happens, Parris encouraged all Lancaster residents to exercise their Second Amendment right to bear arms, the city said.
Parris is not only recommending a subsidy but will also be taking further action against the Board of Supervisors.
“It is my belief that this action to change a policy in response to one person, against Sheriff Villanueva, isn’t appropriate,” Parris said in the statement. “I echo Supervisor Barger’s sentiment that the County’s COVID-19 employee vaccine mandate is an important part of our commitment to keep the public safe from a deadly virus, but not at the expense of decreasing services we are obligated to provide.”
