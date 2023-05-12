LANCASTER — Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, along with Mayor Mitch Roth of the County of Hawaii and Mayor Eiko Yoshida of Namie, Japan, presented together at the 2023 VerdeXchange Conference in Los Angeles last week, the city announced Monday.
This conference featured a gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers and leaders in clean and green tech, discussing how cities, states, and regions, in collaboration with public and private partners and community stakeholders, must leverage the $1.1 trillion in US infrastructure funding. Leveraged properly, this funding will optimize economic recovery, maximize transformational climate infrastructure investments, and accelerate the growth of the global clean energy economy.
“I am thrilled to share the stage with Mayor Roth and Mayor Yoshida to demonstrate the power of international and domestic partnerships in achieving net-zero emissions and carbon neutrality,” Parris said in a statement. “At the conference, we will showcase how collaboration and innovative solutions can help small cities become leaders in sustainability. I would like to extend my thanks to (Los Angeles County) Supervisor (Kathryn) Barger for her unwavering support of the Pacific Hydrogen Alliance and her dedication to a sustainable future for our region.”
During the conference, Barger presented the mayors with a certificate of recognition for their leadership in promoting sustainable energy solutions. Barger has been a strong supporter of the alliance and says she recognizes the importance of their work in achieving net-zero emissions and carbon neutrality.
She said the certificate of recognition is a testament to the dedication and innovation of these three mayors, and their commitment to building sustainable communities and promoting clean energy solutions. Attendees can look forward to this special recognition of the mayors’ achievements and contributions to the field of sustainability.
“The leadership and innovation that we are seeing from the City of Lancaster and Namie Town is remarkable and will extend well past the direct beneficiary of the project,” Barger said in a statement. “Achieving net zero emissions and carbon neutrality are ambitious goals that require the exploration of many sustainable energy solutions and the production of clean hydrogen as an alternative fuel source is a very viable option.
“I look forward to seeing the evolution of this international and domestic partnership. It will yield important lessons learned that our local production and manufacturing entities can use as they explore adopting hydrogen as a fuel source to meet net zero goals. I am proud that the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County are represented by Lancaster, who is truly setting an example on sustainability for municipalities across the country.”
“Through the Pacific Hydrogen Alliance, we are excited to work with our fellow municipalities in Lancaster and Hawai’i to accelerate the transition to a hydrogen-based society,” Yoshida said in a statement. “As a seaside town in Japan, we have seen the devastating effects of climate change firsthand. By sharing our experiences and expertise, we can collectively work towards a sustainable future for our communities and beyond. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Supervisor Barger for her support in bringing us together and facilitating this important dialogue.”
“We are really pleased to be recognized by the County of Los Angeles here at the VerdeXchange conference,” Roth said in a statement. “It is humbling to take part in this program that draws resources from around the world to improve the everyday lives of Hawai’i Island residents.”
