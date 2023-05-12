LANCASTER — Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, along with Mayor Mitch Roth of the County of Hawaii and Mayor Eiko Yoshida of Namie, Japan, presented together at the 2023 VerdeXchange Conference in Los Angeles last week, the city announced Monday.

This conference featured a gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers and leaders in clean and green tech, discussing how cities, states, and regions, in collaboration with public and private partners and community stakeholders, must leverage the $1.1 trillion in US infrastructure funding. Leveraged properly, this funding will optimize economic recovery, maximize transformational climate infrastructure investments, and accelerate the growth of the global clean energy economy.

