LITTLEROCK — Guest speaker Clement Lau from the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will discuss regional and rural park and recreation needs as part of an update to the 2016 Los Angeles Countywide Parks Needs Assessment at tonight’s Littlerock Town Council meeting.
Other guest speakers include Peter Jones and Jamal Fakih from the California Department of Transportation who will address public concerns for safety along Pearblossom Highway through Littlerock.
Littlerock community queens will also introduce themselves and discuss their goals. Resident Deputy Andy Cronin will provide an update on the illegal marijuana grow eradication operation.
July’s Business Spotlight is Golden Star Vineyards & Winery.
The Town Council officers are President Janet Flores, Vice President Jeffrey Hillinger, Secretary Edwin Momeny and Treasurer Hugo Estrada.
The members are William Gardiner, Waunette Cullors and Ana Quiles.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. via Google Meet. Visit https://meet.google.com/tcn-fhhx-gza to join the meeting.
