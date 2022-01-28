Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has approximately 20 openings for youth workers at George Lane County Park in Quartz Hill, Jackie Robinson Park in Sun Village, Pearblossom Park and Stephen Sorensen Park in Lake Los Angeles.
The jobs pay $15 an hour. They are for people ages 14 to 24. Teens age 17 and younger must have a work permit. Applicants must be residents of Los Angeles County.
The jobs are part of Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Every Body Plays program. Youth workers will support recreational programs, help with clerical duties and perform other tasks.
Applicants can apply at http://bit.ly/ebp2021
