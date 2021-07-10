LITTLEROCK — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for public input on future planning and funding allocations for regional and rural park and recreation needs as part of the update to the 2016 Los Angeles Countywide Parks Needs Assessment.
“The 2016 needs assessment was very much focused on walkability and local parks and had a bit of an urban focus,” Clement Lau, a Los Angeles County facilities planner said during a virtual presentation at Thursday’s Littlerock Town Council meeting conducted via Google Meet.
A March 2019 LA County Board of Supervisors motion directed county staff to take a deeper look at the needs of rural areas as well as regional amenities likes beaches, regional parks, open space, natural areas and trails.
The public feedback gathered this year will be an extension of the public needs assessment conducted in 2016.
“All the rural areas, unless they had no parks, could not come up as a high-need area and we know that’s not true,” Consultant Melissa Erikson of MIG said.
The Antelope Valley is included in the regional and rural study areas. The regional study area analysis will include trails, natural areas and open spaces.
The 14 rural study areas include eight rural communities in the Antelope Valley, including Littlerock/Sun Village/Juniper Hills, Acton/South Antelope Valley, and Leona Valley/Lake Hughes/Elizabeth Lake.
“We are looking at a broader range of metrics,” Erikson said.
That includes demographics, social-economic, gender, age groups, population, public health, tree canopy, shade, transit connections and overall connectivity.
Erickson said they are looking for more feedback.
The Top 10 projects identified in the 2016 needs assessment include build a new neighborhood park, the proposed Primmer Park in Littlerock, and several enhancements including fitness zones and an expanded community/recreation center at Jackie Robinson Park.
“As Melissa explained we’re working on this larger, kind of bigger picture effort looking at regional facilities as well,” Lau said. “There’s also an opportunity for us to document the needs that you shared that we couldn’t accommodate at this time based on funding constraints. But we can definitely capture the input that you provided during those meetings last year and now throughout surveys and communications with us.”
Erickson added the one key goal they hope to achieve through the regional and rural update is to help document the need for other facilities.
“What we’re hoping comes out of this process is additional documentation that can be used to go after additional funding, grant sources, going after additional state funds,” Erickson said.
To participate in the rural survey visit https://new.maptionnaire.com/q/6buc88wjr4cy. There are five language choices.
Visit https://lacountyparkneeds.org/rre-home/ for details.
