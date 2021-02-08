MOJAVE — The US National Parks Service addressed some of the problems and concerns regarding off-highway vehicles on the Mojave National Preserve during a quarterly community meeting on Thursday.
Alex Van Vechten, the acting chief ranger of visitor resource protection, said some of their primary concerns with people driving off established routes are the desert animals who have underground burrows and the destruction of plants.
“We have scenic vistas that demonstrate the beautiful desert wilderness that we have here that just one set of tire tracks can alter for years,” he said. “Everyone who comes after those folks, until that fades away with time, will then have to see some of those scars.”
In his presentation, Van Vechten provided photos of Soda Lake to show the damage of freewheeling in that area.
“The landscape is particularly sensitive to tire tracks,” he said. “These tracks can sometimes take a decade or more to be erased by natural processes.”
One of the problems with going off-road is that the tire tracks left behind make it look as though it is a designated road to the average park visitor.
A project that is being looked into is to try to define a road over Soda Lake’s dry lake bed.
Van Vechten said there are dozens of parallel tracks that make it difficult for the average visitor to know where they should be when driving across the lake.
“If we can’t look at this photo and say, ‘This is the established route,’ I think it’s pretty difficult for us to expect the average park visitor to do the same thing,” he said. “And we might have unintentional damage done to our resources because they might not know where they should be.”
Van Vechten also said that because the road through Soad Lake is surrounded on both sides by wilderness, the widening of the road has a significant impact to wilderness encroachment.
The preserve and the National Parks Service has already increased their outreach with educational posts on their website and social media outlets.
“We’re trying to at least communicate the things you should not do within the Mojave National Preserve and many of them focus on these new tracks that are not on established roads,” Van Vechten said.
