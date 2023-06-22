France Paris Fire

Firemen use a water cannon as they fight a blaze Wednesday in Paris. The fire sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said.

 Associated Press

PARIS — A strong explosion rocked a building in Paris’ Left Bank on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 people, igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital’s monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said. Police were investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the blast.

The facade of the building in the 5th arrondissement collapsed. Emergency services were searching for two people who might be trapped inside, the district’d mayor said. The explosion happened near the historic Val de Grace military hospital, in one of the most upscale neighborhoods of the French capital.

