PALMDALE — Richard and Phyllis Casper’s son Joshua “was a fighter,” overcoming struggles as a premature baby to grow into a caring, artistic loving young man.
He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and was known as the “fish whisperer” for his remarkable ability to catch fish where nobody else could, Phyllis said.
He loved to ride motorcycles for the camaraderie and the challenge, and he had an artistic streak.
“One of his strongest traits was the caring and loving person he was,” she said.
Joshua was fiercely protective of his younger brother, carrying him several blocks home after a bike accident when they were children, she recalled.
“That was the kind of child he was and that’s the kind of man he grew up,” she said.
Joshua’s son Nolan Michael was born, in 2005, and is a “carbon copy” of his father. “It helps, honestly, to fill the void in our hearts,” Phyllis said.
Joshua died, in 2008, just shy of his 31st birthday, after losing a battle with depression.
“He was a caring person and loved to help people,” Richard said, Wednesday, at a ceremony to mark Donate Life Month at Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Quartz Hill residents, the Caspers shared the story of their son’s life and death, and how his giving, caring nature continued on through the donation of his tissue, helping 198 people better their lives.
Knowing so many people were helped by his donation helps to keep Joshua’s spirit alive, Richard said.
April is National Donate Life Month, and hospitals such as Palmdale Regional fly the green-and-blue Donate Life flag to honor those who help others through organ and tissue donation and to raise awareness and encourage people to register to donate organs, eyes and tissue.
Palmdale Regional CEO Dick Allen led the flag-raising, during Wednesday’s ceremony.
Allen previously served on the Board of a transplant program, where he saw the impact the donations made.
“The importance (of donation is that it) not only saves lives, but in other cases improves lives,” he said. “That’s something that we’re all about in health care.”
Joining the ceremony was Tom Mone, Chief External Affairs Officer of OneLegacy, the organ and tissue recovery organization serving the seven-county greater Los Angeles area.
Flying the Donate Life Month flag “is about honoring those individuals who made the decision to donate life, made the decision to register as a donor, the families who made the decision if they had not done so,” Mone said.
Nationally, organ and tissue donations have increased substantially, from about 28,000, annually 10 years ago, to about 41,000 last year, he said.
Those transplants are lasting longer, as well, Mone said. Twenty years ago, heart transplant recipients lived an average of three to five years following transplant, while today that average is more than 10 years.
Last year, donors at Palmdale Regional saved three lives through organ donation, healed over 750 through tissue donation and restored vision for five individuals through cornea transplantation, according to hospital officials.
The facility has already surpassed that mark, so far this year, with organ donations to 10 people, tissue to 375 and corneas to three people, according to officials.
A single donor can save the lives of up to eight people and improve the lives of as many as 75 more by donating their corneas and tissue.
More than 20,000 people in California are on waiting lists for organ transplant, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. Even though the number of organ donors has increased by about a third over the past five years, the need for donors remains immense, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.
There are two ways to register to be an organ or tissue donor. Donors may sign up through the Department of Motor Vehicles, or online at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy, or in Spanish at doneVIDAcalifornia.org/OneLegacy
