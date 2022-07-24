Iowa State Park Shooting

An Iowa state patrolman walks past a Maquoketa Caves State Park sign as police investigate a shooting that left several people dead, Friday, in Maquoketa, Iowa.

 Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) —  A Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping at an Iowa state park in an apparently random attack by a man from Nebraska, who later turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

The couple leaves behind a nine-year-old son, according to the Cedar Falls mayor. It was not immediately clear, Saturday, if the boy was with his family at the time of the attack at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.

