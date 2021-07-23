LANCASTER — Some parents urged Lancaster School District trustees to ignore state and Los Angeles County COVID-19 safety mandates and allow their children to attend in-person instruction without wearing a mask if they choose when school starts next month.
Under state and county public health guidelines students and staff will be required to wear a mask when school resumes Aug. 10 in the District.
Lancaster trustees held Tuesday’s meeting at the Park View Educational Complex where the public could attend if they followed safety protocols such as wearing a mask.
Board President Duane Winn asked four individuals in the room who were not wearing a mask to put one on as per Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety mandates.
With community transmission of COVID-19 increasing rapidly last week, LA County Public Health required people regardless of their vaccination status to wear masks in indoor settings as of 11:59 p.m. July 17.
LA County saw a 20-fold increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 with 2,551 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, up from 124 new COVID-19 cases reported on June 21.
“We do have masks and please ask that everyone in the room please wear a mask. If you choose not to wear a mask, then we will have to ask you to leave,” Superintendent Michele Bowers said at the meeting. Bowers explained the District was following the county’s regulation.
“My children will not be attending school if masks are mandatory,” speaker April McKay Dudsic said. She added: “Masks are un-American; they teach you to not communicate your ideas with others or collaborate. Masks are a muzzle; the thought police.”
Winn briefly stopped the meeting when the four attendees who were not wearing mask apparently refused to wear one, according to a live Facebook feed. The meeting resumed after several minutes.
Speaker Amanda Seaver, a mother of two students, asked the Board to offer mask choice for the upcoming school year.
“There is significant evidence that the risk to children is too low to justify the remaining restriction of mask wearing,” Seaver said. “It is widely accepted that children are at significantly lower risk from COVID-19 than adults.”
Speaker Brandon Dominguez urged the Board to look at other solutions to mandating masks.
“All we want is a choice,” Dominguez said. “We understand reason; we understand logic. We’re asking you to do the same.”
Speaker Kelly Bleyl said the safety mandates such as masks and social distancing should be implemented based on case rates and allow school districts to create their own mitigation measures based on local conditions.
Student Dash Dudsic said he doesn’t like masks because when his family goes to the store, he ends up wearing it for a long time.
“And also when you spit in your mask, it just smells so bad coming in to your nose,” Dash said. “If the school is going to do masking I don’t want to do it, especially not for eight hours.”
Parent Caitlin Limon said her special needs son, who is autistic, missed out on year and a half of education because he was unable to participate in distance learning. He also cannot wear a mask due to sensory issues.
“You guys have a legal responsibility to educate all children in a way that works for them and with these rules education is only for those who fit into a certain box,” Limon said, adding at the very least there should be an exception for from masks for special education students.
Trustee Keith Giles thanked the parents for speaking up and said they made good points.
“It’s not dangerous from kids; kids don’t spread it,” Giles said. “We need to start looking at maybe bucking the system a little bit. If the county is not going to be reasonable, maybe we need to get reasonable.”
Board Vice President Sandra Price also appreciated the parents’ comments and agreed with Giles.
“This drives me crazy,” Price said, pulling at her mask.
Lancaster School District will offer in-person instruction and virtual instruction via independent study as per the California Department of Education guidelines.
“As we prepare for returning students to school Aug. 10, we absolutely understand and empathize with the concerns of some of our school community members as it relates to safety and wearing masks,” Bowers wrote in a follow-up email. “We are adhering to the guidelines for reopening K-12 schools published by the California Department of Public Health, as well as safety orders from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. I believe we all agree on the importance of returning our students to in-person instruction this fall, and we are working hard to make sure that we can do that in the safest manner possible.”
""regardless of their vaccination status"" Hmmm seems the vaccine must not work...or maybe they need you to be afraid at least until the 2022 elections. Remember these Power Hungry DirtBags (our politicians) when it's time to vote....and send them a message they will never forget.
