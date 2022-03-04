BAKERSFIELD — After more than a year of speculation about the whereabouts of two California City brothers who were reported as missing, attorneys for the boys’ adoptive parents entered not guilty pleas, Thursday, to second-degree murder charges in their deaths.
Kern County Superior Court Judge Chad A. Louie called defendants Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, a significant risk to the public in ordering the parents held without bail. Neither showed any reaction during Thursday’s proceedings.
Each is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to children and a single misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, four, and Orson West, three.
Kern County Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith requested the court impose a gag order and seal the transcripts of the grand jury’s indictment, matters set to be discussed at a hearing, Tuesday.
Louie granted Smith’s request to seal the offense reports for this case, which detail the Bakersfield Police Department’s investigation.
Attorneys with the Kern County Indigent Defense Program represented the Wests in court; Alekxia Torres-Stallings represented Jacqueline West. Mai Shawwa represented Trezell West, though she was standing in for attorney Tim Hennessy.
A trial could begin, May 23, Louie said. Both parents face 30 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said at a news conference, Wednesday.
The bodies of the two boys remain missing, Zimmer said, although through “direct and circumstantial evidence,” the grand jury believed the boys are dead and indicted the adoptive parents.
A group of people gathered at the courthouse, Thursday morning, to show their support for the West brothers. They all said they seek justice and have followed the case since the boys were reported missing in December 2020.
Rosanna Wills, a cousin of the brothers, said it provides comfort to know the parents are in jail. She said she seeks accountability for their actions.
“How can you all hurt these babies?” Wills said. “It’s just sad.”
Wills was also grateful the judge set no bail for the defendants because she doesn’t want them to flee prosecution.
“If something happens to (the adoptive parents), we are not going to ever get closure,” Wills said. “We need the bodies.”
