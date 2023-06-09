LANCASTER — Danielle Maltsev loved books.
“From a tender age, Danielle discovered her love for books,” her mother Victoria Maltsev wrote in an email. “With each turn of a page, she was transported to far-off lands, where magic dwelled, and dreams came alive. She eagerly devoured each story, finding solace and inspiration within the pages. Her journey became more than just reading; it became a gateway to understanding history, culture, and power of words.”
On June 1, Maltsev and her husband Mario Castro dedicated a Little Free Library in Danielle’s name on what would have been her daughter’s 25th birthday. Danielle Maltsev died on Dec. 1, 2021. from a severe asthma attack.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minn., whose mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-exchange boxes, according to a description. There are more than 120,000 libraries in 120 countries with some 300 million books shared.
Victoria Maltsev hopes that Danielle’s Garden Library, at 42313 Brighton St. in Lancaster, will bring people together and create communities of readers.
“Our Little Free Library doesn’t just belong to us; it belongs to the whole city,” she wrote in an email. “It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a whole lot more books to our community.”
She added they hope that Danielle Maltsev’s love for books will inspire others and encourage them to explore the wonders that lay between the covers.
“And so, the story of Danielle, the girl who loved to read books, will continue to inspire generations, reminding us of the magical realms that await within the pages of a cherished story,” she wrote.
Maltsev found other ways to honor her daughter’s memory. Danielle Maltsev loved to roller skate, so the family donated two pairs of brand new roller skates to two girls in need. They also held a bake sale for May, which is Asthma and Allergy Awareness month.
Asthma is a longterm disease that causes inflammation and swelling of the airways. This results in narrowing of the airways that carry air from the nose and mouth to the lungs.
On average, 10 people in the United States die from asthma each day, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. In 2021, 3,517 people died from asthma.
“We promised to raise awareness and educate others about the seriousness of this disease,” Maltsev wrote.
