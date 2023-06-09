Little Free Library

Victoria Maltsev and her husband Mario Castro cut the ribbon on Danielle’s Garden Library, a Little Free Library at 42313 Brighton St. in Lancaster. The couple dedicated the library honor of daughter Danielle Maltsev, who died Dec. 1, 2021, from a severe asthma attack. They dedicated the library on June 1, or what would have been Danielle’s 25th birthday.

 Photo courtesy of Victoria Maltsev

LANCASTER — Danielle Maltsev loved books.

“From a tender age, Danielle discovered her love for books,” her mother Victoria Maltsev wrote in an email. “With each turn of a page, she was transported to far-off lands, where magic dwelled, and dreams came alive. She eagerly devoured each story, finding solace and inspiration within the pages. Her journey became more than just reading; it became a gateway to understanding history, culture, and power of words.”

