LANCASTER — Members of Antelope Valley Parents for Education are keeping their eyes on Sacramento as at least two bills the group opposes await Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature after passing out of the state Legislature.
Assembly Bill 957 and Assembly Bill 665 infringe on parental rights, members said.
AB 957 would require a court to consider a minor’s gender identity of gender expression when determining the best interest of the child in a parental custody case. The proposed bill would require the court, when making an order regarding the legal or physical custody or visitation of a child, to consider a parent’s affirmation of their child’s gender identity or gender expression, according to a summary.
According to the summary, the proposed bill would merely add a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity or gender expression as an additional factor that a court would weigh in favor of the child’s best interest.
AB 665 would grant youth ages 12 and older independent access to outpatient mental health services in certain circumstances without a parent or guardian’s consent, according to a summary.
Critics have called the bill “state-sanctioned kidnapping” because it would remove the qualifications to remove a minor from a home, such as if the child were a victim of child abuse or presented a danger to themselves or others.
AV Parents for Education got its start in February 2021 when parents approached members about masking requirements for students once they returned to school.
“They were being denied entrance into the school,” Christine Parkinson said. “We started seeing more stuff that was happening.”
The group formed to bring back the voice of the parents in regard to the child’s education, President Jessica Enos said at the group’s Aug. 28 meeting.
“We want to encourage the parents to collaborate with their child’s educators to create a healthy environment where learning and educational development can flourish,” she said as she read their mission statement. She added the group’s goal is to have each school district in the valley form their own parent groups to motivate parents to come together to create strong learning environments for their children.
“We don’t hate; we don’t discriminate against people’s life choices,” Enos said. “I can speak for myself as a Christian; we are called to love everyone. But that’s a right that we have in this country is to raise our children how we see fit.”
The group cited seven proposed “parental rights” bills, four educational bills and three crime bills that are on their radar.
“We’re still fighting all of them; none of them have actually died yet,” member Jaylene Davidson said at the meeting.
Assembly Bill 1078, which is also on the governor’s desk, would make various changes to the adoption of instructional materials for use in schools, including a provision that would prohibit a governing board from disallowing the use of an existing textbook, other instructional material, or curriculum that contains inclusive and diverse perspectives, according to a summary.
The state Legislature ended its session on Thursday. One of the bills that did not make it past the Assembly floor was Assembly Bill 1314, which would have required school districts to notify parents if they discover the child’s gender is different from the one assigned at birth.
“Our main purpose right now, and what we’re fighting, is basically scraping the surface of parental notification,” Enos said in regard to children who question their gender identity.
Parent Myron Hawthorne said there is a growing push for schools to tell students they can make such decisions and not tell their parents.
“We talk about parental rights, but what is troubling me is it’s becoming more of an idea that the state has parental justification to make decisions,” he said. “It’s not even they’re cutting us out; they’re assuming the role; that’s not their role to be.”
“We’re combating the state,” Enos added. “The state is telling the parents that they have no rights to their minor children. And we as parents are saying, ‘Um, excuse me.’ ”
