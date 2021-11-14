SAN DIEGO — A three-month-old baby’s parents have been arrested on suspicion of killing her in San Diego, authorities said, Friday.
Officers were called to a home in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego, on Tuesday, around 11:15 p.m., following a report of an unresponsive infant who needed medical attention, police said in a news release.
Officers performed CPR on the baby until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived to take her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release stated.
Detectives arrested the baby’s parents, Brandon Copeland, 21, and Elizabeth Ucman, 22, on suspicion of murder, on Wednesday. Police have not given any details about how the infant died or what led investigators to arrest the parents.
The parents are being held without bail pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday, according to online jail records. It was not immediately clear whether Copeland and Ucman had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.