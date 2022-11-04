LANCASTER — An after-school brawl at Eastside High School, last week, involved about 30 parents and students, including student athletes. At least two students were sent to the hospital, according to one parent.

A parent whose daughter was not directly involved in the fight, but who was injured defending herself, said the fight involved school security and staff members and the varsity boys basketball team.

