LANCASTER — An after-school brawl at Eastside High School, last week, involved about 30 parents and students, including student athletes. At least two students were sent to the hospital, according to one parent.
A parent whose daughter was not directly involved in the fight, but who was injured defending herself, said the fight involved school security and staff members and the varsity boys basketball team.
“These children were assaulted,” Ashiya Holmes said.
A statement by the District said parents came on to the campus to cause trouble.
“We are deeply disturbed and disappointed in the incident that took place at Eastside High School, last week,” the statement said. “Some students, along with members of their families, returned to Eastside’s campus after school with the intent to assault both students and staff. This conduct is unacceptable and we are working diligently to ensure that those involved are held accountable to the fullest extent possible. Our hearts go out to those impacted by this deliberate act to cause harm. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We have increased security protocols across the campus, including additional law enforcement presence at the school and surrounding areas. We recognize the emotional impact that this incident has understandably had on our students and staff. Counseling support has been made available and will continue to be accessible as needed for all those impacted.
“We cannot underscore the importance of parents/guardians guiding their students to engage in positive behavior and when conflict arises, access the numerous resources available at the school to bring resolution.”
Holmes’s daughter, a junior on the honor roll, with no disciplinary action, was expelled for defending herself, Holmes said, while the student athletes received a one-day suspension.
“I think these things are wrong,” she said.
Holmes shared a couple of videos of people fighting.
“All these adults are going unpunished,” she said.
Video posted on social media accounts show multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles at the school.
“They jumped that young man, I don’t know why,” the narrator can be heard saying.
The same account included another video showing multiple people the school’s gymnasium with people shouting.
It’s unclear if any of the adults were arrested or charged in the incident. A request for comment was not available by the sheriff’s department by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.