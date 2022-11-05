As the race for three open seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors comes to a close, incumbent Dr. Don Parazo has amassed by far the largest campaign war chest, with $106,000 in contributions, almost entirely from High Desert Medical Group, where he practices medicine.
The medical group contributed $100,000 to Parazo’s campaign to retain his seat on the Board, which governs Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to campaign finance statements filed with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
Two full four-year term seats are open in Tuesday’s election, as well as the remaining two years on the seat formerly held by Michael Rives. He was removed from the Board following a lawsuit that asserted he could not concurrently hold that seat and one on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board.
Parazo’s is not the only campaign to which High Desert Medical Group contributed, but it is by far the largest. The medical group also contributed to each of the three candidates in the race for the two-year seat: $2,000 to Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and $5,000 each to Jawad Bermani and former Director Mateo Oliveraz.
While Parazo collected the most overall in the race, another candidate for a full term, Dr. Doddanna Krishna, had the second-highest total of contributions, with $62,303, as of Oct. 22.
Among the large donors to his campaign were Geri-Care V in Lancaster at $9,800; Gastro Care Institute in Lancaster at $8,000; Lancaster City Councilman Marvin Crist at $5,000; two hospice care centers, Benevolence Hospice in Panorama City and Certified Hospice Care in Lancaster, at $4,900, each; Kumar Medical Group in Lancaster at $4,900; and AV Endocrinology at $2,501.
Additional donations, primarily from doctors, ranged from $250 to $2,000. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11 donated $1,000.
Additionally, Krishna loaned his campaign $52,000 from his own medical practice.
Six of the eight candidates for the two full-term seats filed Form 470s, for candidates who do not intend to collect in donations or expend $2,000 or more in the election. These candidates are Rives, Steve Fox, Gordon Jefferson, John Bryson, Ollie McCaulley and Getro Elize.
In the race for the two-year term, Olivarez raised the most in campaign contributions, with $22,500. In addition to High Desert Medical Group, large donors include Dr. Sri of Lancaster at $10,000, Caesars Plaza at $2,500, AVCPR Training — where Olivarez is president and CEO — at $2,000 and Mousai Management at $2,500.
Additionally, AVCPR loaned the campaign $500, according to the filing.
Hofbauer’s campaign raised $15,250, with about half — $7,000 — coming from a transfer from his 2020 Palmdale mayoral campaign committee.
In addition to High Desert Medical Group, Hofbauer received contributions from Laborers Local 300 for $1,500, $1,000 each from Camacho Auto Sales and Robertson Palmdale Honda as well as $1,500 from AV Chevrolet, and $1,250 from Hemme Hay and Feed.
He also reported a $4,000 in-kind donation from his 2020 campaign fund for the ballot statement, and a $1,500 loan to the campaign from himself.
