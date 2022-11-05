Election logo 2022

As the race for three open seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors comes to a close, incumbent Dr. Don Parazo has amassed by far the largest campaign war chest, with $106,000 in contributions, almost entirely from High Desert Medical Group, where he practices medicine.

The medical group contributed $100,000 to Parazo’s campaign to retain his seat on the Board, which governs Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to campaign finance statements filed with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

