LANCASTER — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department provided in-home vaccinations last week to Antelope Valley residents who cannot commute to a vaccination clinic.
Paramedics from the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau on Thursday administered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to homebound residents with disabilities and seniors.
Lt. Sue Burakowski of the LASD said Sheriff Alex Villanueva launched Operation: Homebound on March 15 when people with disabilities became eligible to be vaccinated.
“It was just an effort on the sheriff’s department part to reach out to some of the communities that we serve, and heard of some of these people that were homebound that might not be able to get to a vaccination site,” she said.
In a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Villanueva said he was pleased to hear that the Board directed the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and other agencies to assess the needs of those residents who cannon get to a vaccination site.
“To date (March 25), the LASD has vaccinated hundreds of our underserved community members and approximately 4,000 LASD personnel,” Villanueva said in the letter. “We also have a plan in place to vaccinate our homeless population. The LASD has developed best practices to accomplish this goal and expertise to do it.”
Burakowski said the sheriff’s department tasked the SEB’s paramedics and other department Emergency Medical Technicians to administer vaccines because they had experience administering the vaccine within the LASD.
The department also partnered with the non-profit Integrated Community Collaborative in the operation.
“We’re there to help (LASD) in that interaction with the families,” collaborative co-founder Fernando Gomez said.
He also said they received additional help from the North Los Angeles County Regional Center.
“They helped us with finding the families who needed the vaccine because they’re homebound,” he said. “Also, some of the senior staff members actually were with us in the house visits.”
Burakowski said it has been beneficial and a blessing for the department that they were supplied with Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose to administer to this group of people.
“It’s a traumatic experience, you know, and it takes the whole family to convince them to get the shots,” she said. “So to do a second time would be probably pretty traumatic. Now they’re covered. The family has such relief with that and a lot of these people have underlying health conditions that put them at high risk. So it’s been great.”
Gomez said they have been working with LASD on this operation for nearly a week throughout the Los Angeles area.
“We worked in the Antelope Valley (Thursday),” he said. “The day before that we were in the San Fernando Valley … and then on Monday, we are in the south LA area. So, we’re in different parts of the county.”
Burakowski said the operation has been great for the department putting it in a different light for the community.
“It broadens our perspective on things,” she said. “I think everybody thinks that we’re just riding around the streets arresting bad guys, and it’s actually really a great connection with the community and a chance for the community to see another side of us as well.”
