PALMDALE — The streets rang out with cheers of “Merry Christmas” and “Feliz Navidad” from those in the street and those alongside it, on Saturday morning, for the Jingle Holiday Winter Parade.
The festive setting was filled with a variety of marching groups, show-worthy cars decked out in tinsel and ornaments, music, dancers, community queens and local officials. More than 50 entries overall took part, from across the Valley.
“I love parades. I’m enjoying myself,” said Larell Lewis, who was on hand to see her daughter with the Eastside High School color guard.
The parade followed a park-to-park route from Yellen Park at Avenue S and 52nd Street East to Dominic Massari Park, at 55th Street East and Avenue R-4.
Spectators lined the streets all along the route, many huddled in warm coats and blankets against the chilly, but sunny, morning.
Palmdale resident Jessica Reyes was bundled in blankets with her children to watch the parade, “just something for the kids,” she said.
“It think it was amazing,” Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Sylvia Duarte said. “The community really, really supported it.”
The Chamber hosted the parade, along with Palmdale School District and the City of Palmdale.
With the recently combined Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce holding its holiday parade in Lancaster this year — the organization plans to alternate between Lancaster and Palmdale each year — organizers decided to hold a parade in Palmdale this year, as well, to fulfill the community’s desire for a local event.
“Overall, this is something the community wanted and I think they were grateful we were able to put it on,” Duarte said.
Palmdale School District was especially represented, with entries from many individual campuses, as well as teachers, administrators, the Board of Trustees, even a school bus.
“The community wanted to make sure there was a parade in Palmdale,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said before the parade stepped off. “All the kids are excited to see Santa.”
