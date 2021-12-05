LANCASTER — It was a party on the boulevard, Saturday, as parade entrants and watchers welcomed the return of the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce 2021 Holiday Parade after a pause last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade featured more than 100 entries, including the traditional marching bands, community queens, car clubs, equestrian units, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and California Highway Patrol units and elected officials that captured the theme “North Pole Party.”
Hundreds of people lined the sidewalk and the median along Lancaster Boulevard.
Following the merger of the Lancaster and Palmdale chambers of commerce, the AV Chambers of Commerce announced earlier this year that it would hold one holiday parade going forward, with the location to alternate between the cities, starting in Lancaster this year.
Donna Wilson, of the High Desert Cruisers, decorated her red and white 1956 Chevy 210 with a Merry Christmas flag on the door as well as presents and a flocked tree resting on its side on top of the vehicle. Wilson wore a red hat and a red, white and green Santa jacket she called her Breakfast Club look.
The car club had about 17 vehicles in the parade. The parade traveled from 10th Street West east down Lancaster Boulevard toward Sierra Highway under clear skies and warm weather.
“It’s exciting and festive,” Wilson said. “It warms the heart; it really does.”
Wilson added she was glad to have the parade back after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The community needs to be together; we really do,” Wilson said.
Parade entrant Stage 28 waited on 10th Street West for the parade to start.
“We’re really excited for the Christmas parade, and this is our third year doing the parade,” Stage 28 owner Kelsey Kiefer said.
Parade watcher Megan Burkowsky and daughter Allie got a spot near in the median of Lancaster Boulevard near 10th Street West.
“Her sister’s dancing, her little sister (Evelyn), so we’re excited to watch her,” Burkowsky said.
Donald and Linda Rose of Lancaster waited to see their son Richard in the Eagle Robotics Team No. 399 float from Lancaster High School, which won the Theme Trophy.
“This is great; our son’s in it,” Donald said.
Richard is a senior at Lancaster High School.
“He’s been doing it since ninth grade,” Linda said of the robotics team. “He really loves it.”
Parade watcher Enrique Padilla brought his black French bulldog Hercules, who was dressed in a red and white Santa outfit, to the parade.
“It’s fun, you know,” Padilla said. “That’s what we need, people to come out and have fun and just participate.”
Padilla’s daughter, Beverly, was in the parade, marching with Antelope Valley High School’s Navy Junior ROTC unit at the front of the parade route.
As for the other trophies, the Sweepstakes Award went to Desert Christian Schools, which had a cheerleader in front of a large semi-truck hauling a long tractor trailer with students seated on top. Behind that was another truck hauling a long trailer with students doing handstands aided by other students.
The Queens Trophy went to Little Miss Antelope Valley and Sister Queens and the Chairman’s Trophy went to the Antelope Valley Corvette Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.