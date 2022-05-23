PALMDALE — Aubrey Gilman, a 2018 graduate of Paraclete High School, is one of seven students from across the country selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s prestigious spring 2022 internship program.
Gilman, a former Antelope Valley Press Future Leader, is a student at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is majoring in communication and psychology with a computing specialization.
“It’s kind of all over the board when it comes to what I want to do in the future,” Gilman said. “But something that has always been with me, like ever since I was back in Palmdale, was entertainment and performing.”
Gilman did not have a chance to pursue many entertainment-related activities during her time at UCLA because health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many opportunities in the entertainment field. Now in her senior year, Gilman applied for the Television Academy Foundation’s internship to see if the entertainment field was something she wanted to pursue as a career.
“When I first started I was like, ‘OK, it’s with the Television Academy Foundation,’ ” Gilman said. “But then I found out they actually place you with working production companies in LA that are all LA-based and that you’re actually working on current shows, current production and development that’s going on.”
Gilman selected unscripted development as her preferred category. She submitted a video of herself talking about her preferences and her hopes for the internship.
Gilman began interning remotely this spring at 44 Blue Productions. Founded by Rasha Drachkovitch and Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, 44 Blue Productions is an award-winning producer of nonfiction and unscripted content whose series have aired on more than 20 domestic television networks and in more than 120 countries.
Typically, the Television Academy Foundation’s Internship Program provided paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program offering students selected from across the country the chance to intern remotely. The program has continued to evolve, in spring 2022, with a mix of in-person and remote roles.
The Internship Program also includes virtual professional development panel discussions with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead. Interns become life-long members of the Foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
Gilman cannot discuss any specifics about the work she is doing. She has been working on development for upcoming programs and current television programs, including research for potential future shows.
“It’s just been really, really cool to work with people that are in the entertainment space,” Gilman said. “It’s also really cool because all of the people that I’m working under are just very strong female leaders.”
Gilman, who will graduate next month, would love to stay in Los Angeles and do something entertainment related.
“I don’t really have an end-goal; I think it’s really cool to just take whatever opportunities are presented,” she said.
