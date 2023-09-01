LOS ANGELES — California regulators on Thursday approved a controversial proposal to greatly increase storage capacity at the site of the nation’s largest known methane leak, which sickened thousands of families and forced them from their Los Angeles homes in 2015.
Despite opposition from lawmakers and nearby residents, the California Public Utilities Commission voted 5-0 to permit underground storage of up to 68.6 billion cubic feet of gas at the vast Aliso Canyon field on the northern edge of Los Angeles County as a way to guard against fuel price spikes.
That’s more than a 50% increase over the current cap at the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility, which is slated to be closed in 2027. It’s also near the maximum capacity of 86 billion cubic feet but within safety standards set by another state agency.
“This vote is a slap in the face to the community members who have been living with the ongoing consequences of the worst gas blowout in American history,” Andrea Vega of the group Food & Water Watch said in a statement. “Aliso Canyon poses a significant danger to the health and safety of our communities and is entirely unnecessary to maintain California’s energy reliability.”
She accused the commission of siding with “irresponsible and greedy fossil fuel interests.”
The expanded storage was requested by Southern California Gas Co., which operates the facility, and was backed by the commission’s staff. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. said it would be better to buy natural gas during the summer and fall months when it’s generally cheaper and store it for winter use.
The move “is a prudent step to advance our shared goal of maintaining energy reliability at just and reasonable rates,” SoCalGas spokesperson Chris Gilbride said in a statement.
The commission’s president, Alice Busching Reynolds, said the expansion was needed to keep gas bills affordable given the unpredictability of extreme weather events due in part to climate change, as well as the volatile wholesale natural gas market. She noted that California imports 90% of its natural gas from out of state.
She vowed that the commission will work toward weaning the region off the facility while the state transitions to cleaner energy.
“We will reduce our dependency on Aliso Canyon, but we also need to allow people, especially low income and vulnerable communities, to access affordable energy as we move to a new electrified economy,” she said before announcing her approval of the expansion.
The commission, which regulates and oversees gas, electric and other utilities, said the increase could save customers anywhere from $200 million to $450 million this winter.
The 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, which took four months to control, released more than 120,000 metric tons of methane and other gases into the atmosphere over communities in the San Fernando Valley.
