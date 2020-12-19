MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit’s launch demo for this weekend has been delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virgin announced on Dec. 12 that Launch Demo 2 is being delayed because of precautionary quarantines that have dropped the number of staff below what the company requires to safely proceed with pre-launch operations.
“Given the timeliness associated with accurate COVID-19 testing results, this will impact our launch schedule,” the company said on Twitter. “We are assessing that impact now. We will be ready to fly soon, but the health of our team and their families remains at the forefront of our decisions.”
The company had already completed two rehearsals and had begun its final wet dress rehearsal on Dec. 11 when they decided to delay the launch after receiving its latest rounds of contact tracing that evening.
“Upon receiving this information late Friday, we stepped out of a major operation, our final wet dress rehearsal, which we had already begun, and stood down the team so we could make a clear-sighted assessment before moving forward,” according to an official statement from Virgin Orbit.
Even with strict measures in place, rising infection rates in the community made it a more difficult task to prevent cases among team members, Virgin said in a statement.
Mojave Air and Space Port’s Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Karina Deers mentioned that the launch was going to be delayed in her report during a Board of Director’s meeting on Tuesday.
“Virgin Orbit’s launch is getting delayed likely a couple of weeks at least,” Deers said. “So as soon as they announce a new date, I’ll make sure the Board is aware, whatever that launch date is going to be.”
The launch window for Virgin Orbit’s Launch Demo 2 mission was scheduled to open today at the space port from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and had an additional window set for Sunday at the same time.
The mission was to be a big step for the company, as it was going to carry customers’ satellites on board for the first time.
At this time, a new launch window for the mission has not been made.
“Our priority now is ensuring the well-being of our team, and to support the few who have tested positive,” Virgin said in a statement. More than anything else, we wish them a speedy recovery.”
