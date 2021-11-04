PALMDALE — The final draft of Palmdale’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan update is available for public comment through Nov. 30.
The plan covers means of preparing for and limiting the impact of various potential disasters, such as earthquakes, fire and floods.
For the first time, the plan also includes pandemic mitigation, given the impacts of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic emergency.
The plan is updated every five years; the last time Palmdale’s was updated was in 2015.
The Local Hazard Mitigation Plan helps to ensure city resources are appropriately directed and qualifies the city for federal disaster relief funds.
The plan assess risks and offers steps to address those risks for a number of potentially disastrous situations, including earthquakes, floods and dam failures, wildfire hazards and brush fires, drought, severe weather, transportation and hazardous material spills, power and utility failures and infectious disease/pandemic.
“We received some great input from residents who took the LHMP survey and helped our team formulate the updated plan,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a statement. “Now’s the time for the public to take one last look and weigh in with their thoughts and concerns as we prepare to adopt the plan.”
“Here in Southern California, living with the reality of disasters such as flood, fire, earthquakes, and a pandemic makes having a solid disaster plan imperative,” Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said in a statement. “Our Council has made this a priority, and staff working with our consultant and community have done an amazing job of putting together a thorough and comprehensive plan to help us be prepared.”
The draft Hazard Mitigation Plan is available on the city’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org/LHMP
Questions or comments about the LHMP update may be sent to the City’s project manager, Nick Godin, at ngodin@cityofpalmdale.org or Chantal Power, the City’s disaster planning consultant, at cpower@interwestgrp.com
