PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback to assist in the planning, improving and maintaining of Palmdale’s parks and recreation opportunities.
The city is conducting its first Parks & Recreation Master Plan, which will guide park improvements for the next 10 years. An online survey for Palmdale residents available through July 31 will determine what the community wants to see in its parks and recreation facilities.
“Community input is an important part of this process to better understand our residents’ needs and desires. Your feedback will be used to help guide decisions,” the city said in a release announcing the survey.
The results of the survey will create a priority blueprint for places the city can improve, methods for growing responsibly and programs and recreational opportunities the community would like to see in Palmdale. Residents will be asked questions regarding the types of improvements they want and what they would like the city to prioritize.
In addition, a random sampling of 4,500 households in the city were mailed a paper survey with the option to complete it online. If you received a paper survey in the mail, you are encouraged to provide feedback within 10 days. The responses from these residents will comprise a statistically valid sample. The open-link survey will give all residents an opportunity to provide feedback, and their responses will be included in the final analysis. While open-link results will be kept separate from the statistically valid responses, these responses will nonetheless provide valuable feedback for the city.
Among the questions the surveys asks residents is whether they have used city facilities or participated in activities such as adult or youth recreation and sports leagues; how well the recreation facilities and sports leagues currently meet the needs of the community; and what are the most important items that, if addressed by the city, would increase residents’ use of parks and recreation facilities.
Survey takers will also be asked about how their household prioritizes for recreation facilities, parks, programs, and special events to be added, expanded or improved upon in the city over the next five to 10 years.
Visit PalmdaleParkSurvey.org/open to the take the survey. For details, call 661-267-5611 with any questions about parks and recreation facilities, programs and services, and why the city is collecting this information.
