The City of Palmdale is developing a Parks Master Plan to plan for the future of the city’s parks and recreation amenities, programs, and services. Community input is an important part of this process to better understand  residents’ needs and desires. Feedback will be used to help guide decisions.

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback to assist in the planning, improving and maintaining of Palmdale’s parks and recreation opportunities.

The city is conducting its first Parks & Recreation Master Plan, which will guide park improvements for the next 10 years. An online survey for Palmdale residents available through July 31 will determine what the community wants to see in its parks and recreation facilities.

