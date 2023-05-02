High Desert Corridor

This is an aerial view of the future Palmdale Transportation Center, slightly south of the current location near Sixth Street East and Avenue Q. The center is designed to accommodate the California High Speed Rail and High Desert Corridor projects.

 Artist concept courtesy of the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency

PALMDALE — The California State Transportation Agency has awarded an $8 million grant toward a regional push for a high-speed rail route between Palmdale and the Victor Valley.

The grant to the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency, announced last week, matches $8.5 million in Measure M sales tax funds through Los Angeles County for preliminary engineering and other project development activities for the project.

