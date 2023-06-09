PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday approved Palmdale’s Homeless Plan Update, which outlines the city’s goals for preventing and addressing homelessness, as well as the existing and planned efforts by the city and its several partners.
The update is to the 2018 plan, for the years 2023-2027. It includes information on the state of homelessness in Palmdale — from a 2022 survey — and goals and steps to take to alleviate it. It is based on information gathered during community meetings, outreach and surveys conducted earlier this year.
“There’s not one reason (for) homelessness,” Director of Neighborhood Services Sofia Reyes said. “There’s not one solution.”
Based on the 2022 point-in-time homeless count, Palmdale has 309 unhoused people.
In drafting the plan update, staff used information on the city’s unhoused population gathered in an in-person survey of 104 people experiencing homelessness. This provided data on demographics, the types of shelters people are living in — from tents to RVs to open encampments — support networks, education, employment and whether they have experienced domestic abuse or have a criminal background.
The plan includes the same four goals as the original: to prevent homelessness, assist homeless individuals and families with information to create a path out of homelessness and create housing to meet their needs, empower local service providers and community partners, and to track the progress of the efforts of both the city and its partners.
“We found that these goals still stand and are important,” Reyes said.
Among the proposed strategies to prevent homelessness in the community are the relocation of the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services to a larger facility, establishing a domestic violence shelter in Palmdale and developing foster family housing where foster children may live with their siblings.
Among the strategies for housing those in need are continuing to partner for the winter shelter program, creating a “tiny homes” community with supportive services and partnering with other organizations for transitional, family and permanent supportive housing.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said, in praise of the multiple approaches outlined in the plan. “Everybody has such a unique and special situation.”
