PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday approved Palmdale’s Homeless Plan Update, which outlines the city’s goals for preventing and addressing homelessness, as well as the existing and planned efforts by the city and its several partners.

The update is to the 2018 plan, for the years 2023-2027. It includes information on the state of homelessness in Palmdale — from a 2022 survey — and goals and steps to take to alleviate it. It is based on information gathered during community meetings, outreach and surveys conducted earlier this year.

