PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Clippers honored Palmdale School District Trustee Nancy Smith as a Clippers Community Hero during halftime at Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards, which the Clippers won.
Smith has served on the Palmdale School District Board of Education for nine years. She was reelected. in November. to her third four-year term. She is a retired longtime educator who previously served as superintendent of the Palmdale School District. from 1994 to 2003.
“I was totally surprised,” Smith said. “It was quite an experience.”
The Clippers honor two people at every game.
The Clippers Community Heroes award honors people in the community that inspire children through community service, sport, mentorship or eduction. The award is presented by the Southern California Pipe Trades and IBEW Local 11 & NECA Los Angeles.
“The LA Clippers recognize outstanding members of Clipper Nation whose commitment to service and putting others over themselves benefits the greater good of our community,” Liana Cisneros, a community relations coordinator with the LA Clippers, wrote in an email.
Smith was the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers recipient and Justin Walters of the San Fernando Valley was the Southern California Pipe Trades recipient at Saturday’s game.
“The game was great,” Smith said. “It was awesome just to be a part of it and see what goes on behind the scenes. I was very honored by the whole thing. It’s a nice feeling that people appreciate what you do.”
Smith added she does not do what she does for awards.
“I just love to help kids; it’s been my whole professional life,” she said. “I was very honored that the IBEW chose me to be their person.”
Smith serves on the California School Boards Association Region 22 Board of Directors. Smith also serves on the Los Angeles County School Trustees Association Board. She is also president of the Antelope Valley School Board Association. Smith is also treasurer and past president of Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West. She is also a member of the Palmdale School District Foundation Board of Directors.
“She does so much and it’s a positive thing for our whole Antelope Valley community that someone is recognized that during a Clippers game,” Becky McIntyre, a former Palmdale School District employee who served as Smith’s secretary when Smith was superintendent, said.
When people are honored in the community that inspires other people to get involved, McIntyre said.
“There are kids in our community that need jackets and stuff like that and she’s always involved,” McIntyre said.
