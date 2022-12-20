Smith Clippers award

Palmdale School District Trustee Nancy Smith (second from right) and Justin Walters of the San Fernando Valley (second from left) were honored at Saturday’s Los Angeles Clippers game as Clippers Community Heroes.

 Photo courtesy of Becky McIntyre

PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Clippers honored Palmdale School District Trustee Nancy Smith as a Clippers Community Hero during halftime at Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards, which the Clippers won.

Smith has served on the Palmdale School District Board of Education for nine years. She was reelected. in November. to her third four-year term. She is a retired longtime educator who previously served as superintendent of the Palmdale School District. from 1994 to 2003.

