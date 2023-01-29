PALMDALE — Palmdale is building on the economic development successes that earned it the 2021 Los Angeles County’s Most Business-Friendly City award in the 26th annual Eddy Awards, the city’s Economic and Community Development team reported, during a Jan. 18 presentation to the City Council.
“Never be afraid to think big,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt told the team, to stretch for goals that may seem out of the ordinary.
Senior Analyst Mica Schuler touched on the accomplishments of 2022, as well as plans for 2023 and beyond.
The city is continuing to build relationships with other local, regional and state organizations, including Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE), Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, the California Association for Local Economic Development and Retail Strategies business recruitment.
The biggest impact on Palmdale’s economy, in 2022, and the future is Northrop Grumman’s classified B-21 Raider bomber program, along with other projects at the company’s Air Force Plant 42 facility.
The bomber was unveiled to the public, on Dec. 2, and is expected to have its first flight, sometime this year. The Air Force plans to purchase 100 of the stealth bombers, under a $75 billion contract.
“We will continue to see increases in (aerospace) jobs here in Palmdale,” Schuler said, with 16,000 employees at Plant 42 and growing.
In addition to Plant 42, the city is also attracting aerospace and other industries, with 10 million square feet of industrial space in the works, expected to be ready, later this year or next. Once filled, these new industrial spaces will create thousands of new jobs, Schuler said.
Among these are a Fortune 500 company planning an operation with more than 800 new jobs. Schuler said this project will be unveiled in the next 90 days.
To support the industrial and commercial growth, residential projects offering both single- and multi-family housing are on the upswing, with more than 600 apartments and townhomes and approximately 2,000 homes under construction now or expected to start before the end of the year, “with thousands more coming down the pipeline in the very near future,” Schuler said.
One of those under construction is La Tierra, the city’s first market rate multi-family project in more than 20 years, she said. This mixed-use development at 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) includes 36 townhomes, 42 carriage units, 266 apartments and retail space.
Developments such as this one are considered in new land use designations found in the city’s General Plan update, approved by the City Council, in September, following a three-year process.
Last year was also the first year collecting a tax increment to support the city’s Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, the largest of its kind in the state at 23,000 acres. The funds collected will support $176 million in infrastructure projects to make new areas ripe for development.
“On the retail front, we’ve been very busy,” Schuler said, with a number of national brands coming to Palmdale, in 2022. Topping the list was the long-anticipated Sprouts Farmers Market, which opened, in October.
Several more recognizable names are set to open in Palmdale this year.
The city is working with the new owners of the Antelope Valley Mall on new agreements to “bring an entire new feel to the Antelope Valley Mall,” Schuler said.
A new commercial development is in the works at Avenue S and 40th Street East with “two highly sought-after national chains” that were “much-requested” by east side residents, she said.
Additionally, the former Vons center at 25th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard is being revitalized, with two new national brands.
The city continues to support the Palmdale Auto Mall with the Shop Palmdale program and recently partnered with them on a public art installation.
The city also set up the Small Business Assistance Program, in 2022, which provides free courses in accounting and digital marketing, recognizes a local Business of the Week and offers small business grants.
“The positive response from our small businesses has been overwhelming,” Schuler said.
Since its launch, late last year, the city has received 25 nominations for the Business of the Week recognition and 115 participants in the courses.
The Film Palmdale program is developing, intending to attract film-making at all levels to the city.
Work is nearly complete on the city’s 6,000 square-foot film stage on Sierra Highway. The facility features a green screen and will be available for hourly use to accommodate a variety of productions, including music videos, television, film, photo shoots and more.
The city is also developing its film program to take advantage of the expansion of the state incentive programs.
“Palmdale is aggressively working to further develop its reputation as a film-friendly city,” Schuler said.
This includes incentives to attract productions that will involve crews staying in town for multiple days.
The Film Palmdale website recently launched with resources for filmmakers and will be further developed through 2023, she said.
