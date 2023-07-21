Palmdale traffic cameras

Palmdale joins the city of Lancaster in using an automated license plate recognition camera system to aid in recovering stolen vehicles and criminal investigations, under a one-year contract with Flock Safety.

 Photo courtesy of Flock Safety

PALMDALE — Palmdale will join Lancaster in using vehicle information collected by license plate-reading cameras placed around the city to aid in law enforcement investigations, after the City Council on July 12 approved a one-year contract with Flock Safety.

The contract has a maximum cost of $157,500 and includes 50 cameras and the associated service to operate them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.