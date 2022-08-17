Palmdale housing design standards

The City Council, tonight, will consider design standards for multi-family and mixed-use projects, an emerging development type in Palmdale. Requirements like connecting mixed-use projects to the public street, such as this example oriented to the sidewalk with a trellis, are among the standards.

 Concept courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — To reflect changing housing demands and the desire to provide a range of housing options for residents, Palmdale is seeking to update its design standards to include multi-family housing and mixed-use developments, which combine residential and commercial use.

The Planning Commission, on Thursday, considered the new design standards and unanimously recommended them to the City Council for approval, at tonight’s Council meeting.

