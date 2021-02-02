PALMDALE — The City Council will conduct a public hearing today to review the draft substantial amendment to Palmdale’s 2019-20 Annual Action Plan to program $997,619 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds to eligible projects.
Those include provide a proposed $150,000 to South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, or SAVES, for expanded services, including assistance for homeless, at-risk and emancipated foster youth. The funds could also pay for groceries, motel vouchers, clothing and utility assistance.
Other proposed projects include $300,000 for rental assistance and $348,095 for mortgage assistance.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be closed to in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting orders and direction from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.
The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings
Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker.
Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/92449656374?pwd=MndPNm5US2tROGhoTFdtdzBFVk5PQT09
Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669-900-9128, with the webinar ID 924 4965 6374 and passcode 184570.
While participating on Zoom, press *9 to “raise your hand” and wait for the host to ask the caller to unmute themselves. Press *6 to unmute the microphone. Then, the caller should state their name and city of residence for the record and begin.
Residents who wish to comment on agenda items without logging onto the meeting via Zoom may do so using the eComment feature. To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org
Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of the selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which a comment will be provided and select that item to input comments.
The public may either sign in to their SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. They should enter their comment in the field provided and type their name before submitting their comment. Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For details contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
