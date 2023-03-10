PALMDALE — In a move to improve energy efficiency of city facilities and create savings in the long run, the City Council on March 1 approved a nearly $8.5 million contract with Schneider Electric for improvements over the course of several years.

The contract covers the first phase of improvements, including retrofitting exterior, interior and sports field lighting to LED; replacing outdated heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and improving controls; upgrading and replacing irrigation controllers, booster pumps, valves and flow sensors and retrofitting streetlights to LED.

