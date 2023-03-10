PALMDALE — In a move to improve energy efficiency of city facilities and create savings in the long run, the City Council on March 1 approved a nearly $8.5 million contract with Schneider Electric for improvements over the course of several years.
The contract covers the first phase of improvements, including retrofitting exterior, interior and sports field lighting to LED; replacing outdated heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and improving controls; upgrading and replacing irrigation controllers, booster pumps, valves and flow sensors and retrofitting streetlights to LED.
Once completed, it is estimated the city will save more than $10 million over the 20-year life of the projects, and realize a 16.3% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, according to the staff report.
The plan for the energy efficiency overhaul was developed by Schneider Electric following a comprehensive audit of the city’s overall energy usage and facilities.
In formulating the phased approach, the company looked at those projects with the greatest payback for the first phase, Schneider Electric’s Marc Starkey told the Council.
The upgrades are estimated to save the city $300,000 annually in utility costs, he said.
In addition, the program will use local employees, creating 46 new jobs, Starkey said.
“This is a win-win project,” Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón said, noting it benefits local subcontractors and workforce while realizing cost savings for the city.
The funding for the $8.49 million in projects for Phase One will come from several sources. More than half the cost is covered by federal funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act and a library grant, which together total $5.275 million.
Additional funding is from $1.85 million in zero-interest loans, repaid through energy cost savings.
The remaining funding is from the Anaverde Streetlight Assessment District and city capital improvement funds.
With the contract awarded, the phase one projects are expected to start in late summer.
