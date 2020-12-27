PALMDALE — Palmdale will begin collecting the three-quarter cent sales tax increase authorized by local voters under Measure AV this spring.
Measure AV passed with more than 60% of the vote on Nov. 3. The measure will increase the sales tax in Palmdale from 9.5% to 10.25%, the maximum allowable sales tax rate in California.
Measure AV will bring in an estimated $12 million. All of that money will remain local to help Palmdale maintain essential services such as city services such as 911 emergency response, street maintenance, and to help keep public parks open, safe, and clean. The tax measure requires a citizens oversight committee as part of the strict fiscal accountability.
Palmdale increased the size of its committee from five members to seven members. The tax will go into effect on April 1. The revenues generated by Measure AV will start coming to the city in July.
“Taxation is a difficult thing,” Councilman Richard Loa said at the Council’s Dec. 15 meeting. “The important thing is that this tax gets to have local control. With all of the jurisdictions facing dire financial fallout from the COVID, it is probable that we’ll see more tax measures being imposed on the tax payers. At least this three-quarter cent will be able to be handled and controlled locally.”
Councilman Juan Carrillo asked when the oversight committee would be formed.
“People are already interested in being part of the committee,” Carrillo said.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer said under the city’s charter he will make the committee appointments with the council’s approval. The council is expected to appoint the committee in February.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said the committee members should be represent each council district.
Councilman Austin Bishop and Loa agreed.
The City Council approved resolutions related to the collection of the tax measure at the Dec. 15 meeting. They approved an amended resolution at the Dec. 22 meeting.
