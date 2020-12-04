PALMDALE — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
The suspect is wanted for stealing items from Home Depot at 340 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P). He is described as a Hispanic male, between 25 and 35 years old with a small goatee and a tattoo on his left forearm.
The suspect left in a champagne- colored Cadillac Escalade, driven by a Hispanic female.
Anyone with information regarding this person’s identity is acted to contact Det. Alburez at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, 661-272-2618.
