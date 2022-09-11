PALMDALE — Palmdale School District and the Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association are far apart as they negotiate salary increases.
The District is offering a 3.5% ongoing salary increase and a 2% contribution for the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.
“With the additional 2% STRS contribution the total offer on the table is $6 million,” Assistant Superintendent Ryan Beardsley said. “It’s the highest we’ve done in several years.”
PETA is asking for an 8.5% ongoing salary increase and a 9.5% increase for early childhood education teachers, which would cost about $12 million to $13 million.
“There is some one-time funding out there for different things that are categorical in nature, but a lot of those funds are restricted as to what they can be spent on,” Beardsley said.
The District’s $6 million offer per year turns into $18 million over the course of three years, which is how far the District budgets into the future.
“We have to make sure that we’re being fiscally responsible with public funds with any offer that we make,” Beardsley said. “We definitely want to do something that makes our teachers feel valued and respected but at the same time we can’t write checks that we’re not going to be able to cash in a year or two.”
Over the past decade, the District has provided 18.5% on schedule salary increases to PETA.
PETA President Andrew Ramirez used his scheduled time during the Sept. 6 Board meeting to comment on negotiations.
“I hear about declining enrollment; I hear about one-time funds; I hear about economic uncertainty,” Ramirez said. “A lot of times those are used to deflect all the hard work that’s done by teachers in this District.”
He added as enrollment declines so do the need for teachers and staff.
“It’s difficult to swallow as a reason to not offer more during the negotiation session because if there’s less students then there’s less money but there’s still less teachers,” Ramirez said. “It’s not like we’re trying to take more than what we should have.”
Ramirez agreed that one-time funds cannot be used for salaries. However, he said those funds help offset ongoing costs.
“Terms such as declining enrollment, one-time funds and economic uncertainty are used to deflect the hard work of teachers, psychologists, speech language pathologists, school nurses, who had nothing but work to do during COVID,” Ramirez said.
“What we hear, every single time, people say what a great job teachers do but then we hear some of these terms here,” Ramirez said. “You do great and then we hear the ‘but.’ We know we deserve it; we know that there’s funds there.”
The District ended the 2021-22 Fiscal Year with an estimated $37.5 million unrestricted ending fund balance, or about $2.2 million higher than the projected, according to the unaudited actuals.
Ramirez added the California Teachers Association does not give the union budgetary numbers that would break the bank.
‘We know that you settled with the other units and that we’re the ones that you’re supposed to settle with this year,” Ramirez said. “So those funds that are there, they are funds that you could use to give us a much better offer than is what’s on the table because we know we deserve it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.