PALMDALE — From Kindergarten Roundup to a red-carpet parade, schools in the Palmdale School District launched the new school year Thursday.
The first day of school is always exciting for any student, but for students in kindergarten or transitional kindergarten it is the first day of their first year of school. Parents were invited to participate in Kindergarten Roundup at many school sites.
Students and their parents had the opportunity to see the classrooms and meet the teachers. At the end of the presentations, students were invited to try out the kindergarten playground. Students happily played and interacted with their peers, and parents enjoyed watching.
“The first day of school is quite stressful for students,” Tumbleweed Elementary School Principal Misti Larrik said. “The Kindergarten Roundup helps to lower first-day jitters for both students and parents. We do have a sneak-a-peek day for the older students so they can see their new rooms and teachers.”
Teachers have been diligently preparing for the first day of the new school year since the conclusion of last year, Literacy Camp began three days after school ended, and Math Camp a week later. Throughout the summer administrators and teachers underwent Advancement Via Individual Determination. The days leading up to the start of school were dedicated to studying various strategies to engage students and decorating classrooms.
The Palmdale School District Foundation successfully hosted its sixth annual backpack giveaway on July 22, distributing 2,700 backpacks despite the scorching triple-digit heat. The Cactus Magnet Academy campus was bustling with students and parents visiting service providers, obtaining free library books from the Palmdale City Library, distributing glasses and dental kits, and signing up for after-school programs.
Superintendent Raul Maldonado visited Summerwind Elementary School and Shadow Hills Magnet Academy on Thursday to celebrate the first day of school and welcomed students as they walked or rode the bus. He thanked parents for joining in the first day festivities, noting that parent support contributes to student success.
“Welcome to a new school year 2023-24,” he said. “As the doors swung open on this first day of school in the Palmdale School District, we embarked on a journey of discovery. The opening day of school provides students with endless possibilities, where students can embrace the magic within and let the promise inspire their curiosity for learning. As teachers, we ask students to unlock the doors to their potential, embrace curiosity, and let their spirit soar as we discover the magic within our classrooms, schools and school district.”
Shadow Hills Magnet Academy Principal Krishna Spates invited parents to stop and create a sign encouraging their student before walking to the main entrance to the school. Students entered the campus by walking on a red carpet lined with parents clapping, cheering and holding up their hand made signs.
“It is inspiring to see students and teachers excited over the first day of school. This will be a wonderful year for students, teachers and the Palmdale School District,” Palmdale School District Board President Sharon Vega said.
