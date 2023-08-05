PSD first day

Summerwind Elementary School teacher Angie Eisenmenger welcomes parents and students to her classroom Thursdsay.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Craven/Palmdale School District

PALMDALE — From Kindergarten Roundup to a red-carpet parade, schools in the Palmdale School District launched the new school year Thursday.

The first day of school is always exciting for any student, but for students in kindergarten or transitional kindergarten it is the first day of their first year of school. Parents were invited to participate in Kindergarten Roundup at many school sites.

