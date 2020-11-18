PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will distribute free books to students during meal distribution at 15 Palmdale School District sites through Dec. 18.
The books cover reading levels from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.
“The majority is within second grade to tenth, ninth,” the library’s Ricardo Aranda said Monday during a book distribution at Palm Tree Elementary School.
Nine-year-old Analy Martinez selected a couple of Captain Underpants books.
“I love these. It’s like a superhero that wears underwear,” she said.
Captain Underpants is a popular title at the library, Aranda said.
The majority of book requests fall within the fifth- and sixth-grade reading level range. Some students can bring books home to older or young siblings.
“We love being able to adapt when Ricardo asks questions about what reading levels are within the family,” Library Director Robert Shupe said. “We found, however, just having books in the household promotes reading literacy for all ages. I’ve seen it first-hand, a lot of happy people just to get some free books to take home.”
He said when it comes to literacy, families having easier books to read also promotes literacy.
Shupe wrote and received a $10,500 grant from the state library to purchase about 5,000 books.
“We partnered with Scholastic because they are such a great provider of low-cost, high-quality books,’ he said.
Distribution times are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, when the district conducts meal distributions.
The next book distribution is today at Tamarisk Elementary School, 1843 East Ave. Q-5.
Here is a list of the remaining dates and locations:
• Friday, Tumbleweed Elementary, 1100 East Ave. R-4
• Nov. 30, Joshua Hills Elementary, 3030 Fairfield Ave.
• Dec. 2, Manzanita Elementary, 38620 33rd St. East
• Dec. 4, Mesquite Elementary, 37622 43rd St. East
• Dec. 7, Barrel Springs Elementary, 3636 Ponderosa Way
• Dec. 9, Cimarron Elementary, 36940 45th St. East
• Dec. 11, Chaparral Prep Academy, 37500 50th St. East
• Dec. 14, Buena Vista Elementary, 37005 Hillcrest Drive
• Dec. 16, Golden Poppy Elementary, 37802 Rockie Lane
• Dec. 18, Ocotillo Elementary, 38737 Ocotillo School Drive
• Dec. 18, Summerwind Elementary, 39360 Summerwind Drive
