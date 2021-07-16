PALMDALE — In an effort to take drivers off the road who are driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station will conduct a DUI checkpoint tonight.
It will be set up from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed place in the city limits. The primary reason for the checkpoint is to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving while under the influence.
Deputies will look for signs that drivers may be DUI, as they pass through the checkpoint.
“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said via a Nixle alert. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”
Drivers who are charged with a first-time DUI will face an average of $13,500 in penalties and fines and will have their license suspended.
Last week, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station conducted a checkpoint at eastbound Avenue J, near Eighth Street East, in which 36 arrests were made. Not all involved were arrested for DUI, however.
“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol,” the Nixle alert said. “Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery, which includes driving a car.”
The alert also reminds the public that while recreational and medicinal marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is still illegal.
“If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying home,” the alert said.
Checkpoint locations are chosen based on the history of arrests and DUI crashes.
The California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, has provided funding for the checkpoint via a grant.
