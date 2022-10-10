PALMDALE — Spooky fun for all ages is on tap in Palmdale in the coming weeks, with a number of city-sponsored activities.
The fun begins, on Friday, with the annual Pumpkin Walk at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
The free event, from 5 to 7 p.m., is open to children up to age 12, and the families.
The park will be transformed into a mini pumpkin walk, where children may visit stations for free trick-or-treat giveaways, play games and take photos with fun, Halloween-themed inflatables.
Guests may also decorate a free mini pumpkin, compliments of Sprouts Farmers Market, with the assistance of volunteers from the Palmdale Church.
Entertainment will be provided by the Desert Willow Middle School Dance Troupe, and various community partners will hand out treats and information.
“Come dressed up in your favorite Halloween costume, bring a trick or treat bag and get ready to enjoy a family fun event at the park,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “This event is a safe spot to celebrate with the children in your family.”
Participating partners include WM, Heritage Medical Group, Palmdale Children’s and Family Dentistry & Orthodontics, DeFrancis Early Intervention Services, AV Gem & Minerals Club, AV Seed and Grow, Viva Superheroes Behavior Services, Starbucks and The Children’s Center of AV.
Older children will have their chance at Halloween fun the following week, on Oct. 21 and 22, when the spooktacularr Haunted House opens at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, 39700 30th St. West.
This free event is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., both days, and is recommended for ages 13 and older. A parent or guardian is required for younger participants.
The building will be transformed into a haunted house and maze, offering a heart-pounding, fright-filled experience.
“Our public safety and parks and recreation staff are teaming up to transform the friendly Marie Kerr Park Community Building into a ghoulishly frightening haunted walk through,” Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice said. “If you dare to come in, you may want to bring a friend.”
Also on Oct. 22, Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, together with the Flight Test Museum Foundation, will host a “Flight or Fright” event at the airpark, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., two 45-minute tours of the airpark’s varied airplanes will be led by James “J.B.” Brown III. Brown is president and CEO of the National Test Pilot School in Mojave, and formerly served as chief test pilot for the F-117 stealth fighter and F-22 Raptor programs with Lockheed Martin.
Reservations are required, by Oct. 21, and will be available, starting at 8 a.m., Monday, on the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark website, https://www.cityofpalmdale.org/205/Joe-Davies-Heritage-Airpark
Four-legged friends are not excluded from the Halloween fun, as the annual Howl-O-Ween event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., on Oct. 28, at Yellen Dog Park, 5100 East Ave. S.
Dogs — and owners — are invited to wear their best costumes and compete for prizes for the best family/group, funniest and scariest costumes. Judging will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., only.
Domenic Massari and Marie Kerr parks will also have daily fall-themed activities throughout the month.
Call 661-267-5611 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/AtTheParks for details on these events and activities.
