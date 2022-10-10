Halloween events

Palmdale’s annual Pumpkin Walk offers a treat trail, games, entertainment and pumpkin decorating for little ones at Domenic Massari Park, on Friday. The free event is one of several free Halloween activities, this month, in the city.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Spooky fun for all ages is on tap in Palmdale in the coming weeks, with a number of city-sponsored activities.

The fun begins, on Friday, with the annual Pumpkin Walk at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.