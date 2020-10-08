PALMDALE — A divided City Council put the future Rancho Vista Park on hold over concerns about spending during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council voted twice on the proposed park Tuesday night.
They voted 3-2, with only Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa voting yes, to award the approximately $2.9 million construction contract to RSB Group Inc. That vote failed for lack of a majority.
The council also voted 3-2, with Hofbauer and Loa, dissenting to postpone considering the construction contract until the next council meeting, which comes after the Nov. 3 election. The next City Council meeting is Nov. 17.
RSB Group submitted the second lowest bid. United Construction & Landscape Inc., submitted the lowest bid at approximately $2.7 million. However, United Construction & Landscape withdrew its bid via a formal letter within five working days after the opening of the bids citing a mistake and clerical error.
“I think the people in that portion of the city have been anticipating that this park will be provided. There is a lack of park space in the west side and this begins to address that lack,” Loa said.
The proposed park would be in Council District 2, which Loa represents. Hofbauer represented the district previously before he was elected mayor in November 2018.
“Nobody loves and respects having the parks in the community like I do,” Councilman Austin Bishop said. “It’s very important for our residents to have accessible parks close to their neighborhoods. But I am having a little heartburn for the fact that the price did increase and financial health of our city is the No. 1 priority for me right now moving forward. I wouldn’t be oppose to postponing the vote on this until we know more about what the financial future is looks to be.”
Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt agreed.
“We’re asking the taxpayers to look at a increase in their sales tax to support our programs and such,” Bettencourt said. “I don’t know that this will be a fiscally sound idea to spend $3 million on a park at this time until we find out what our budget’s going to be whether that measure passes or not. I don’t think it would hurt to wait a month to see if that measure passes.”
“This has already been budgeted,” Hofbauer said.
Palmdale resident Xavier Flores asked if the proposed Rancho Vista Park was based on need or a plan from years ago.
“Is there a plan to ensure equity to make sure that the parks are going where the need is greatest not based on 20-year stats but on current stats, current population growth?” Flores asked.
The City Council on Feb. 5, 2019, authorized a $5 million interfund loan from the General Fund to the Park Development Fund. At that time, Rancho Vista Park was identified as a priority and estimated to cost $2.45 Million for design and construction.
Councilman Juan Carrillo said he asked previous City Manager Jim Purtee how the city budgeted $2.5 million for design and construction last year.
“I had a little bit of heartburn at the time because I don’t recall that in the discussion that the council had,” Carrillo said.
Carrillo added he did not get an answer.
“When we talk about equitable distribution of resources, I don’t see that being equitable,” Carrillo said.
Bettencourt noted the council agreed to fund the parks more than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed council action covered four areas: relieve the bid submitted by United Construction & Landscape Inc; approve the agreement with RSB Group for construction of Ranch Vista Park; authorize a supplemental appropriation from the Park Development Fund in the amount of $930,166; and authorize the City Manager or his designee to execute the Agreement with RSB Group.
“I don’t want to turn down any parks,” Bishop said. “I don’t want to obstruct anything. I understand the importance of parks and residents having access to parks n their neighborhoods. I just want to wait 30 days to find out what our financial future looks like.”
It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether the City would have to cancel the bids and go out to bid again. Or if the council would have to schedule a special meeting to consider awarding the contract since the bids were already opened, or if the city would need to ask the bidder to extend the bid.
