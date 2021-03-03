PALMDALE — The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station has applied for a grant for additional funding for the Antelope Valley Off-Highway Vehicle team.
The Sheriff’s Station applied for the grant through the California State Parks and Recreation Division and it has entered the 60-day public review and comment period in accordance with the Grants and Cooperative Agreement Program.
Residents may provide comments on the preliminary grant application which opened on March 2 and will close on May 3.
The team was created in 2000 as a division of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station to take on the high volume of off-highway vehicle complaints.
The team primarily focused on issues within the City of Palmdale and has since expanded to include the City of Lancaster and the surrounding unincorporated communities of the Antelope Valley, including Acton/Agua Dulce, Lake Los Angeles, Juniper Hills and areas of the Angeles National Forest. These areas make up over 1,100 square miles of rural desert and mountain areas.
The team is comprised of personnel from the Palmdale and Lancaster Sheriff Stations and consists of one sergeant and nine deputies.
It currently uses both stations and the Quartz Hill Substation for deployments. It deploys throughout the week and weekends to handle OHV complaints, which are called in by the public to either Palmdale Station, Lancaster Station or the 5th District County Supervisor’s Office.
The Antelope Valley State Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Application can be viewed at https://lasd.org/palmdale/ under Featured Services/Off-Road Enforcement Program.
The public may provide comments to both the Antelope Valley OHV team and the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division by emailing lasdohv@lasd.org and carbon copying OHVinfo@parks.ca.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.