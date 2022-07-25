PALMDALE — The City Council approved joining a revamped Joint Powers Agency for a High Desert Corridor between the Antelope and Victor valleys.
The Council, on Wednesday, voted 3-0. Mayor Steve Hofbauer was absent, and Councilmember Austin Bishop recused for conflict of interest for doing business with Lancaster, one of the Agency members. The vote brings Palmdale into the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency, joining Los Angeles County and the cities of Lancaster, Adelanto and Victorville in the organization to help usher in the transportation corridor, specifically a proposed high-speed rail between stations in Palmdale and Apple Valley, connecting to Las Vegas.
LA Metro might also join the Agency and is expected to vote on membership, in August, Palmdale Public Works Director Chuck Heffernan said.
The Agency is a successor to the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Authority, formed in 2006 with Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County to pursue funding and provide for the development of a freeway connecting the Antelope and Victor valleys. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, Adelanto and Victorville and the Town of Apple Valley were represented on the Authority’s Board of Directors.
Over time, the Corridor plan changed to include high-speed rail, once a privately funded rail line between Las Vegas and Palmdale was proposed.
In 2020, partly due to litigation and funding issues, the freeway portion was dropped from the plan, with the possibility for consideration in the future.
In March, San Bernardino County withdrew its membership in the Authority. This led to the revised Joint Powers Agency, which includes the cities and LA Metro as full members.
“This is really a positive way to move forward in getting a reliable public train system,” Councilmember Juan Carrillo said.
The Agency could be very beneficial in the effort to bring the Brightline high-speed rail, already planned between Las Vegas and Apple Valley, to its proposed station in Palmdale, he said.
The city has been working on the Brightline project for several years, and “I think it will be a gamechanger,” Carrillo said.
Carrillo was appointed to serve as Palmdale’s director on the Agency board, with Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa as alternate director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.