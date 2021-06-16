PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is inviting public participation for a series of virtual joint General Plan Advisory Committee and public meetings this summer on specific policy topics including housing, safety, health and public facilities (schools, libraries, recreation).
Participants will be able to review details of the policy frameworks with the General Plan team, ask questions and provide comments during the virtual meetings.
To sign up for the virtual meetings, visit the project website at Palmdale2045.org
All meetings will take place via Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The meeting dates and topics are as follows.
Thursday: Safety, infrastructure and hazards
June 30: Resilience, sustainability and climate change
July 15: Land use, mobility and housing — part 1
July 28: Land use, mobility and housing — part 2
Aug. 5: Economic development and military readiness
Aug. 11: Health, environmental justice, equity, parks and public facilities
Requests for ASL and Spanish language translation will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date. Send your request to generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org
“Last winter and spring, we received community input on the Preferred Land Use Alternative, which will be the basis of the updated General Plan Land Use Map,” Palmdale Director of Economic and Community Development Carlene Saxton said. “Now, the General Plan Team is preparing draft policies — called policy frameworks — that are an interim step in the General Plan Update process before drafting the elements, or chapters, for the General Plan. Ultimately the General Plan will serve as a compass for decision-makers and will shape the future of the City. Join us and have a say in what you’d like to see your city become.”
For details visit www.Palmdale2045.org or contact the City of Palmdale’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200, or by email at generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org
