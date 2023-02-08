PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is seeking artists to create a new mural at the Palmdale Transportation Center, one to help spread the message of reducing waste.
The mural itself will include, in part, paint collected as part of a paint recycling event, which will coincide with the mural’s creation.
The “Waste Minimization” theme for the mural is intended to help the city’s message on waste reduction and against illegal dumping, city officials said in announcing the project.
The artist selected will create the mural near the center, on April 29, during a city-sponsored paint collection and recycling event at the Center.
The selected artist’s design will complement the existing Recycle Your Paint mural, created by Pearblossom artist Christopher Minsal, in September 2021.
The new mural will be painted on the southeast corner of the exterior block wall of the maintenance yard. The wall will be power-washed and prepped, and primer applied, before the event.
Application for the mural project is free and open to all Antelope Valley residents age 18 and older.
Qualified artists are encouraged to submit materials for the project; the deadline for submission is 6 p.m., on Feb. 28.
Applications will be reviewed by the Public Art Program Manager. An Artist Selection Panel will review artist submittals and make recommendations to the Public Art Commission for final approval.
Once selected, the chosen artist must submit a color rendering of the proposed mural to scale, and must carry insurance coverage for the project.
The artist is also responsible for paint and any supplies required for the mural installation. The PaintCare.org organizers will also provide the artist with paint collected during the event.
The selected artist will receive a $2,500 stipend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.