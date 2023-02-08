Artists for mural

Local artists are invited to apply to paint a mural on the subject of waste reduction, to be painted near the Palmdale Transportation Center during the city’s paint collection and recycling event, April 29.

 Drawing courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is seeking artists to create a new mural at the Palmdale Transportation Center, one to help spread the message of reducing waste.

The mural itself will include, in part, paint collected as part of a paint recycling event, which will coincide with the mural’s creation.

