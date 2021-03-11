PALMDALE — The City is accepting applications for seven public members of the Public Art Commission to fill terms to expire in three years.
The Public Art Commission reviews and forwards recommendations to the City Council for commission and acquisition of public art on City property, deaccession of artwork, acceptance of artwork gifts and loans, and proposals for memorials and murals on City-owned property, in accordance with each respective policy.
Commission members shall have professional credentials and work experience as exhibiting and performing artists in the visual and media arts, contemporary museum and gallery art curators/directors, arts management professionals, arts educators and design professionals such as architects, landscape architects and urban planners. At least two of the seven voting members shall be professional artists, at least two shall be design professionals, and at least one shall be a member of the Palmdale Planning Commission.
The application is available at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale. Applications will be accepted until March 25.
“Palmdale is reinventing itself as a center of innovation and public art has emerged as a primary focus in shaping our visual landscape with a vision to create and install vibrant pieces of art throughout the City that can be enjoyed by the people living, working, and visiting Palmdale,” Public Art Coordinator George Davis said.
For details, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.