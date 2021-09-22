PALMDALE — Residents are encouraged to review and provide their input regarding future housing development in Palmdale.
The draft 2021-2029 Housing Element for the updated General Plan is available for public comment through Oct. 1.
The Housing Element is a key component of the General Plan and lays the framework for addressing the city’s current and future housing needs. It was developed following outreach to the community for input and with the guidance of the General Plan Advisory Committee.
Public feedback will help to further refine the plan.
The Housing Element includes demographic data and information on current housing stock and needs.
The draft plan shows that the majority of the city’s more than 47,000 housing units (as of 2021) are single-family homes, at just over 37,000.
The analysis also shows that the city lacks zoning for moderate density housing of 16 to 29.9 units per acre, something the update seeks to address.
Palmdale is in the midst of a three-year process to update the General Plan, the document that provides the framework for development in the city, covering everything from land use to parks and recreation, safety to community design.
Although individual segments of the plan have been revised as recently as 2014, the entire General Plan has not had a comprehensive update for some 25 years, city officials said.
State requirements and the city’s own situations have changed in that time and need to be taken into account in the update.
The overall General Plan update will form the basis of planning decisions through 2045, while the Housing Element focuses on the next eight years.
“We have had a lot of great input from our residents so far during our General Plan process,” Planning Manager Megan Taggart said in a release about the draft Housing Element. “We appreciate the continued support of our residents as we continue to plan for the future of Palmdale.”
For information, visit www.Palmdale2045.org, contact the City of Palmdale Planning Division at 661-267-5200 or by email at generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org
The draft document is available for viewing at https://cityofpalmdale.org/DocumentCenter/View/10368/Draft-Housing-Element-2021---2029.
Comments may be submitted via email to generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.