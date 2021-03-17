PALMDALE — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, honored Palmdale School District administrator Candace Craven as the 36th Assembly District’s 2021 Woman of the Year award, during a virtual ceremony Monday afternoon, that included other women across the state honored by their respective assembly members and state senators.
“Candace’s leadership skills were on full display in 2020, during the pandemic when her fellow Californians needed her the most,” Lackey said. “Coordinating meal services is no easy task. Thousands of families have been blessed through her work behind the scenes.”
Craven serves as coordinator of Extended Learning and Community Outreach for Palmdale School District.
“I was so excited when Tom Lackey called me,” she wrote in an email. “The best part? Betty White is the woman of the year for the state. I get to be honored with her.”
Assemblyman Richard Bloom, D-Santa Monica, nominated White as the 50th Assembly District’s 2021 Woman of the Year.
Conducted annually, the Woman of the Year ceremony celebrates extraordinary women. The first ceremony was held in 1987 to help commemorate Women’s History Month. The event has become an annual Capitol tradition to salute women who have done outstanding community service.
“For anyone that has the pleasure of meeting Candace Craven, you realize right away, she is high-energy and spirited,” a bio provided by Lackey’s office said. “When it comes to helping her community and students, she is always looking for ways to improve our entire community. Candace loves to take on new projects and she finds success when she doesn’t allow barriers to get in the way of implementing new ideas. She has a positive outlook as she always views challenges as new opportunities.”
Craven networks with district and site personnel to manage and create successful parent, family and community events to support the goals and actions of the district. These events include the Palmdale School District’s PE Olympiad, backpack event and Read Across America. She has organized Free Book giveaways with the Palmdale City Library and helped organize a desk giveaway to help improve students’ distance learning environment. Every day you can find her at one of the school sites handing out food boxes for families in need.
She worked with the Antelope Valley Boys and Girls Club to provide childcare for essential workers in the community. She created a space at the local markets to meet parents, encourage enrollment opportunities and answer questions. She works with sites to organize and promote community events such as parades, Veteran’s Day activities and Holiday gift baskets.
Craven coordinated the District’s Saturday School PROMISE program across all sites, encouraging students, working with parents and supporting teachers. She also collaborated with LA County to help promote families complete their Census.
She said the California leadership wore collars to honor the late US Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“The chat in the Zoom was full of congratulations and good wishes from the officials who nominated 40 women to represent 40 million Californians,” she wrote. “Each woman was nominated on the basis of contributions to their community, it was very powerful to see and to feel the energy in the pre-program zoom where Senator (Bob) Archuleta called out greetings and encouraged all the nominees to gather the members of their household to be in the picture with them.”
The Woman of the Year ceremony typically takes place in the Assembly chambers. It switched to a virtual ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many officials had to greet in the chat and go as committee meetings were in session,” raven wrote. “Senators and Assemblymen congratulated not only their own nominee but all nominees.”
